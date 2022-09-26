Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man seriously hurt in Plainville motorcycle crash

A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A 40-year-old man from Ashford was seriously hurt in a crash in Plainville on Sunday night.

According to sate police, the man was operating a motorcycle on Interstate 84 east in the center lane near exit 34 just before 10 p.m. when he swerved to the left.

Troopers said he sideswiped a Lexus LS 400 car.

The impact caused him to lose control and collide with a concrete barrier in the left shoulder.

The rider was then thrown from the motorcycle into the left shoulder.

State police said he suffered serious injuries as a result. He was brought to St. Francis Hospital.

The driver of the sideswiped vehicle was not hurt.

Both vehicles needed to be towed from the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to contact state police at 860-534-1098.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

spot shower possible Monday - WFSB
FORECAST: All in all a pretty good day, but there's a risk for a scattered shower
A motorcyclist and a teen were killed in a collision that involved a motorcycle and an SUV on...
2 dead in Glastonbury collision that involved motorcycle, SUV
Victor Hugo Pelaez-Macas was charged with drunk driving and driving the wrong way on I-84 in...
Wrong-way driver involved in crash that injured state trooper
The Sound on Sound Music Festival saw a record number of attendees, but day one had a rocky...
Sound on Sound Music Festival organizers admit experience was chaotic