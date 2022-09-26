Man seriously hurt in Plainville motorcycle crash

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A 40-year-old man from Ashford was seriously hurt in a crash in Plainville on Sunday night.

According to sate police, the man was operating a motorcycle on Interstate 84 east in the center lane near exit 34 just before 10 p.m. when he swerved to the left.

Troopers said he sideswiped a Lexus LS 400 car.

The impact caused him to lose control and collide with a concrete barrier in the left shoulder.

The rider was then thrown from the motorcycle into the left shoulder.

State police said he suffered serious injuries as a result. He was brought to St. Francis Hospital.

The driver of the sideswiped vehicle was not hurt.

Both vehicles needed to be towed from the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to contact state police at 860-534-1098.

