Sound on Sound Music Festival has rocky start

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Sound on Sound Music Festival saw a record number of attendees, but day one had a rocky start.

Some people saying it was over crowded, lines were too long, and traffic leaving was bad.

While there were improvements made for day two, that wasn’t enough for some people.

“From the moment I got there until the moment I left, I had panic, anxiety, I couldn’t walk through a field without stepping on people,” said Leia Scinto, Ansonia.

She says the festival promised a, with bands including Stevie Nicks and Dave Matthews.

The two day festival brought in 30,000 people a day.

“I did not see a single band play because all I did was wait in line,” said Leia.

Leia Scinto says she waited nearly two hour lines for water and food, which she says they actually ran out of.

“As soon as it got dark out, you couldn’t see anything because there were no lights,” said Leia. “There was no toilet paper, no water, no place for people to fill up their water bottles. They wouldn’t you out and then back in unless you were a VIP.”

People took to social media with their complaints. The organizers responded by saying, in part,

“As with any new event, we experienced some growing pains on Saturday. So we worked overnight to make the experience even better, including by reconfiguring the viewing area, expanding the No Chair Zone, adjusting sound to ensure music could be enjoyed throughout the park, and increasing staffing to keep concession lines moving as quickly as possible.”

This event is bringing in 25 million dollars in economic impact to Bridgeport.

Mayor Ganim of Bridgeport also released a statement saying,

“Overall, the first day was successful and safe, but things can always be improved, and we worked with the festival overnight to address the concerns we heard”

Sound on Sound organizers say things went a lot smoother today for day two but if you had problems, they encourage you to reach out to them.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.