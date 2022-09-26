Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Stratford police: Man refuses to turn himself in following serious assault of a woman

Khilee J Bennett is wanted for a serious domestic violence assault that happened in Stratford...
Khilee J Bennett is wanted for a serious domestic violence assault that happened in Stratford on Sept. 18.(Stratford police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Stratford police are looking for a man wanted for a domestic violence incident that happened earlier this month.

Police said Khilee J. Bennett, 27, is wanted on charges of third-degree assault, breach of peace, and two counts of violation of a protective order.

The incident happened on Sept. 18 in Stratford.

Police said Bennett committed a serious assault on a female.

They said he has refused to turn himself in or to contact them about their investigation.

Bennett has ties to Bridgeport.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Stratford detectives at 203-430-1474 or 203-726-0275

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Annual CT crime statistics report released
NEWS CONFERENCE: Annual CT crime statistics report released
A motorcyclist and a teen were killed in a collision that involved a motorcycle and an SUV on...
High school motorcyclist killed in Glastonbury crash
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Annual CT crime statistics report released
spot shower possible Monday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A sunnier start to the workweek!