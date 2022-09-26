Stratford police: Man refuses to turn himself in following serious assault of a woman

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Stratford police are looking for a man wanted for a domestic violence incident that happened earlier this month.

Police said Khilee J. Bennett, 27, is wanted on charges of third-degree assault, breach of peace, and two counts of violation of a protective order.

The incident happened on Sept. 18 in Stratford.

Police said Bennett committed a serious assault on a female.

They said he has refused to turn himself in or to contact them about their investigation.

Bennett has ties to Bridgeport.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Stratford detectives at 203-430-1474 or 203-726-0275

