Travelers flee Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - As Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida the next couple days, travelers back and forth could be dealing with a lot of issues.

Some fliers at Bradley International Airport are relieved after traveling back from Tampa on Monday.

There were no cancellations to and from Florida at Bradley on Monday, but with the possibility of evacuations looming over the next couple of days things could get chaotic.

Airport officials said they are not aware of any flight impacts currently, but encourage passengers traveling to Florida this week to remain in contact with their airline and check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Additionally, many airlines have offered travel waivers in response to Hurricane Ian, so passengers may be able to make changes to their reservation, if necessary, but these waivers do vary by airline.

Emily Bernard just got home after a trip to Tampa. She said it was a full flight and she is just happy to get home safe.

“It was originally planned for me and there were empty seats when I booked it but today every last seat on the plane was filled,” said Emily, of Lenox, Massachusetts. “My girlfriend who lives down there she ran out to get gas, there were gas lines, definitely people getting water and filling up on supplies they know it’s coming they’re just wondering when and where it’s going to hit.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.