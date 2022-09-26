WATCH LIVE: Annual CT crime statistics report to be released

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - State officials will be releasing Connecticut’s annual crime statistics report.

The report is set to be discussed during a news conference with the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection and Gov. Ned Lamont.

It’s happening at the DESPP in Middletown at 10 a.m. Stream it live below:

The report which compiles data on crimes reported to law enforcement agencies in the state for the 2021 calendar year.

It’s considered the most comprehensive source for crime-related data in Connecticut, Lamont’s office said.

