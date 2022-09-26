Great Day CT
Wrong-way driver involved in crash that injured state trooper

Victor Hugo Pelaez-Macas was charged with drunk driving and driving the wrong way on I-84 in...
Victor Hugo Pelaez-Macas was charged with drunk driving and driving the wrong way on I-84 in Southbury, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for driving the wrong way on Interstate 84 in Southbury and crashing into a state police vehicle.

State police said Victor Hugo Pelaez-Macas, 34, of Meriden, was traveling east on I-84 west in the area of exit 15 on Saturday around 11:30 p.m.

Troopers said Pelaez-Macas collided with the other vehicle, the driver of which was traveling in the right direction.

Both Pelaez-Macas and the trooper in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and were transported to Waterbury Hospital.

Troopers said Pelaez-Macas caused the crash. They charged him with driving the wrong way, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and reckless endangerment.

He was assigned a $10,000 bond and given a court date of Oct. 5 in Waterbury.

