3 Cares: Connecticut Helps Puerto Rico continues this weekend

(WFSB) – Thousands of people in Puerto Rico still need help after Hurricane Fiona.

Channel 3 is again teaming up with Bomba Radio and the Coalition of Connecticut Puerto Rican Day Parades and Festivals for a 3 Cares event to collect donations to help hurricane victims.

Three events to collect money have been scheduled:

Friday 9/30 @ Zayas Law Firm, 305 Boston Ave, Stratford, CT (3p-5p)

Saturday 10/1 @ Boulevard Flee Market, 500 Ella T Grasso Blvd, New Haven, CT (12p-2p)

Sunday 10/2 @ Team Mitsubishi Hartford, 412 New Park Ave, Hartford, CT (1p-3p)

If you would like to help the efforts and donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.