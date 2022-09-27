Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

3 Cares: Connecticut Helps Puerto Rico continues this weekend

puerto rico flag
puerto rico flag(MGN)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Thousands of people in Puerto Rico still need help after Hurricane Fiona.

Channel 3 is again teaming up with Bomba Radio and the Coalition of Connecticut Puerto Rican Day Parades and Festivals for a 3 Cares event to collect donations to help hurricane victims.

Three events to collect money have been scheduled:

  • Friday 9/30 @ Zayas Law Firm, 305 Boston Ave, Stratford, CT (3p-5p)
  • Saturday 10/1 @ Boulevard Flee Market, 500 Ella T Grasso Blvd, New Haven, CT (12p-2p)
  • Sunday 10/2 @ Team Mitsubishi Hartford, 412 New Park Ave, Hartford, CT (1p-3p)

If you would like to help the efforts and donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

dress for success
VIDEO: 17th Annual Capital Catwalk
Connecticut helps Puerto Rico
3Cares: Connecticut Helps Puerto Rico
3 Cares
3Cares: Connecticut Helps Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
3Cares: Connecticut Helps Puerto Rico