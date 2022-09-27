Bloomfield remembers star athlete, coach Kevin Moses

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The town of Bloomfield is mourning the loss of a favorite son.

Kevin Moses was a star athlete at Bloomfield High who went on to spend more than 30 years coaching at the school.

Coach Mo died Monday after a fight against cancer.

“Just losing him and knowing I’m not going to see him again is what’s doing it for me,” said Bloomfield senior Howard Simpson.

Moses’ spirit built and sustained the greatness within the school and throughout the town of Bloomfield.

“He was like a best friend, a big brother, I had a lot of respect for him,” said Jayden “JJ” Johnson, a Bloomfield junior.

“Even if I was sad he would always cheer me up and tell me keep pushing, keep pushing, everything is going to be alright,” said Davion Kerr, Bloomfield junior.

Kevin passed away Monday after spending much of the summer dealing with his illness. He was an old school coach, who used his humor to spread his many messages of competition, maturity and respect.

“He would want them to keep fighting the good fight and being the warriors and champions that they are. We are playing Friday night and we are dedicating the game to him,” said Bloomfield High School Athletic Director Allison Bowarski.

The school district and greater Bloomfield community will develop many tributes honoring this man who just six months ago guided the Warhawks to a state basketball championship.

“Part of my responsibility is to make sure his legacy lives on and our students understand who he was and keep alive his spirit of being a Warhawk,” said Bloomfield High School Principal Jesse White.

“He gave back and that’s what so great. All the people that gave to him over the years, he gave back to Bloomfield tenfold and that’s what people will miss most about Kevin,” said Bob Joyce, childhood friend.

The Bloomfield High School gym is quiet and somber right now, but things will fire up again shortly. One of the players said Coach Mo’s work may be done, but theirs is just beginning.

