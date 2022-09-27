Bright Spot: Meet the artist who drew Apple’s iconic logo

San Francisco, CA (WFSB) - As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, there’s an artist whose name you may not know, but whose work is instantly recognizable.

His works are bold, striking, and imaginative. Carlos Perez-David is renowned as a Latino artist and is in the Mexican American Hall of Fame.

Less known, is that he’s the guy who drew what may be the world’s most iconic logo, personally approved by Steve Jobs.

“I’m certain without a doubt that if I would’ve known Apple would become a $2 trillion company, I would’ve said, ‘Steve, I will do your work for free! Just give me some stock!”

Throughout the San Francisco Bay area, you can see Perez-David’s celebration of his heritage in his work, including the mural that depicts both Spanish and Indigenous cultures.

He says most of his drawings honor his family. “Very proud, it gave me the life to get me where I’m at today. It gave me that foundation, the roots of myself, of my culture.”

All in a career both stunning and biting.

