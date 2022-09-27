Great Day CT
Enlightenment School, Reed School shelters-in-place on Tuesday

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Tuesday the Enlightenment School and Reed School will be sheltering-in-place after a threat involving both schools came to light on social media.

Waterbury Police say they are currently investigating this threat and say the shelter-in-place is a precaution.

There will also be an additional police presence throughout the school day on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

