Enlightenment School, Reed School shelters-in-place on Tuesday
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Tuesday the Enlightenment School and Reed School will be sheltering-in-place after a threat involving both schools came to light on social media.
Waterbury Police say they are currently investigating this threat and say the shelter-in-place is a precaution.
There will also be an additional police presence throughout the school day on Tuesday.
