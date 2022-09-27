Faith leaders, police team up to stop violence in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Faith leaders in Hartford are joining forces with police to try and stop violence.

Community members held this walk on Monday to build a bond between police and the community.

28 people died in Hartford this year due to violent crimes, and the community wants change.

Leaders along with the community are walking around the neighborhood giving information on mental health resources and tip lines.

This walk was part of a nationwide initiative that one local church started.

The initiative, called Faith and Blue, is looking to create safer and stronger communities by having police work with local religious institutions.

Community leaders say faith institutions and police are pillars of each community, so when they work together neighborhoods thrive.

“Faith and prayer walk where we joined Hartford Police Department and Fire Department in walking our neighborhoods, especially the area where we had several homicides in the last several months,” says Pastor William Cordero.

The walk is just the start of one of many events scheduled over the next few weeks to make sure the community understands they are not alone.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.