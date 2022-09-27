Flight arrives in CT from Tampa as hurricane approaches Florida

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Travelers from Tampa flew into Bradley on Tuesday to avoid the impact of Hurricane Ian.

Travelers say booking these last-minute flights to escape Hurricane Ian was intense but necessary for their safety.

“We are running for our lives pretty much,” says one traveler.

People visiting Clearwater Florida were told to evacuate by this morning because the strengthening storm was heading their way.

“Yesterday morning we were on the beach all day Saturday and Sunday. That’s why we didn’t want to leave. It’s like you’re laying there going how can a hurricane possibly be coming?” says Tina Trifaro from Albany New York.

Tina and her husband say they were going to try and stick it out but said it didn’t feel safe.

“We were supposed to leave this coming Saturday. We got lucky getting back to Hartford,” says Trifaro.

Some travelers told Channel 3 that they had no choice but to come to Connecticut.

“This is the firs time in Connecticut. I’m sure it’s lovely but it’s the only flight we could get out on,” says one traveler.

