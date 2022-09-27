Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Flight arrives in CT from Tampa as hurricane approaches Florida

Flight arrives in CT from Tampa as hurricane approaches Florida
By Eliza Kruczynski and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Travelers from Tampa flew into Bradley on Tuesday to avoid the impact of Hurricane Ian.

Travelers say booking these last-minute flights to escape Hurricane Ian was intense but necessary for their safety.

“We are running for our lives pretty much,” says one traveler.

People visiting Clearwater Florida were told to evacuate by this morning because the strengthening storm was heading their way.

“Yesterday morning we were on the beach all day Saturday and Sunday. That’s why we didn’t want to leave. It’s like you’re laying there going how can a hurricane possibly be coming?” says Tina Trifaro from Albany New York.

Tina and her husband say they were going to try and stick it out but said it didn’t feel safe.

“We were supposed to leave this coming Saturday. We got lucky getting back to Hartford,” says Trifaro.

Some travelers told Channel 3 that they had no choice but to come to Connecticut.

“This is the firs time in Connecticut. I’m sure it’s lovely but it’s the only flight we could get out on,” says one traveler.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eagle scout project adds markers along Niantic boardwalk
Great Kids: Soon-to-be Eagle Scout adds markers along Niantic Boardwalk
Regal Cinemas at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury.
Regal Cinemas closes at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury
Cinderella's Castle in Magic Kingdom Park. CREDIT: Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World closing for 2 days due to Hurricane Ian
Bloomfield remembers Coach Mo
Bloomfield remembers star athlete, coach Kevin Moses