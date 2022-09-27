Great Kids: Soon-to-be eagle scout adds markers along Niantic Boardwalk

NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A soon-to-be eagle scout in Niantic has created a project that could literally help save a life.

There is so much to see along the Niantic Boardwalk.

Boy scout Joshua Miller wanted to add to the scenery a sign distinct and unique that would make a big difference in an emergency.

“Sometimes people can get injured on the boardwalk and not know exactly what side they are on. I came to the fire department and they also said this was a problem,” said Joshua.

For his eagle scout project, Joshua implemented the idea of markers along the boardwalk.

So, if someone needs help or if they are injured, the signs serve as a locator.

If someone needs help, they just indicate the locator sign closest to them.

“This would basically allow people to know exactly where they are on the boardwalk. Because there are only 2 entrances,” said Joshua.

Niantic Fire Chief Jim Barone said locators reduce delays in response times.

“Because we have specialized equipment, we can get to them faster knowing where they are,” said Barone.

The signs are placed at every 200 feet apart, covering the entire stretch of the boardwalk that’s a little more than a mile long.

Like any project, this one had its difficulties. The biggest challenge was the design, because this marker had to be big enough to be seen from anywhere, whether you are on the boardwalk or in the water.

“We wanted the signs to be different shapes from other signs on the boardwalk because sometimes, it can get cluttered,” Joshua said.

Miller started this project in February. He had help along the way.

On a Saturday in September, his fellow scouts helped him put each locator in place, completing the installation.

His parents, including scout master mom, couldn’t be more proud.

“He’s a great kid. I’m proud of his planning that went into this,” said Becky Miller.

Joshua said he’s proud of himself.

“I wanted to put together something that would last for a while,” he said.

A project that’s helping him become and eagle scout and pave his own path.

Joshua has to earn one final merit badge to become an eagle scout.

