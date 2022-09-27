WATCH LIVE: Legal team for man paralyzed in New Haven police custody set to announce lawsuit

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The legal team for a man paralyzed while in police custody is set to announce a lawsuit against the New Haven Police Department.

Attorney Ben Crump and the family of Randy Cox planned to participate in a news conference at noon at City Hall in New Haven.

Cox was severely injured and paralyzed while in New Haven police custody following his arrest on June 18.

Police said he was arrested for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Crump said Cox was handcuffed and placed in a police van without a seatbelt. When the vehicle suddenly stopped, video released by the police department showed Cox launching headfirst toward the van’s loading area.

The attorney said Cox smashed his head into the wall, which left him paralyzed from the chest down.

He was also recently readmitted to the hospital due to complications from the injuries.

Five officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident, the police department reported.

