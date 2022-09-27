Great Day CT
Man arrested for Southington hit-and-run that left woman with serious injuries

Nicholas Gothberg
Nicholas Gothberg(Southington Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Southington police arrested a man for a hit-and-run that left a woman with serious injuries.

Police said it happened on April 27 around 10:06 p.m. on Bristol Street.

A pedestrian was hit after she left her parked vehicle, said police. The driver then fled the scene.

The pedestrian, who police identified as a 22-year-old woman from Cromwell, was seriously hurt and transported to the hospital.

Southington police said Nicholas Gothberg, 28, of Wolcott, turned himself in last Thursday for an active arrest warrant.

Police said Gothberg was charged with assault second-degree, evading responsibility, reckless driving, failure to drive right, operating a motor vehicle while using a handheld device, failure to use due care to avoid a pedestrian, two counts of failure to obey stop sign, failure to wear seat belt, and speeding.

Gothberg was released after posting a $100,000 bond and is due in New Britain court on October 3, authorities said.

