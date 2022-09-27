New Poll shows Stefanowski trailing Lamont

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - The new results of the CT insider Channel 3 Eyewitness News Western New England University poll were released early Tuesday morning.

There are a lot of important details but one common theme is that Bob Stefanowski has a lot of work to do if he’s going to unseat Governor Lamont.

Eyewitness News asked likely voters a simple question: who would you elect for Governor in the upcoming race?

55% of people responded Governor Ned Lamont compared with 40 percent for Republican Bob Stefanowski.

Right now the poll shows that the candidates are essentially dead-locked with male voters at 47%.

However, the poll shows Stefanowski is struggling to convince female voters.

A whopping 62% of women told us they would elect Governor Ned Lamont compared to 32% for Stefanowski.

We spoke with Tim Vercellotti, Director of the Western New England University Polling Institute about the results.

Vercelotti stressed the fact that November is still weeks away but Stefanowski needs to turn things around.

This poll was compiled between September 15th and 21st and there is a 5% margin of error.

This poll was compiled between September 15th and 21st and there is a 5% margin of error.

