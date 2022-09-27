North Haven police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting a minor

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – North Haven police arrested a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Police said in April they were notified by DCF of sexual assaults and child abuse of a minor.

After a five-month long investigation, Ronald Iannucci Jr, 50, was arrested and taken into custody.

Authorities said Iannucci was charged with 10 counts of sexual assault second-degree and 13 counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He has a $250,000 bond and is due in court on Wednesday.

