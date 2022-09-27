Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

North Haven police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting a minor

Ronald Iannucci Jr.
Ronald Iannucci Jr.(North Haven Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – North Haven police arrested a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Police said in April they were notified by DCF of sexual assaults and child abuse of a minor.

After a five-month long investigation, Ronald Iannucci Jr, 50, was arrested and taken into custody.

Authorities said Iannucci was charged with 10 counts of sexual assault second-degree and 13 counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He has a $250,000 bond and is due in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Puerto Rico
Sen. Blumenthal, Puerto Rico community leaders call for federal help to restore power in Puerto Rico
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Hurricane Ian - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Trending cooler & quiet...a nice fall forecast!
A new poll from CT Insider, Channel 3, and Western New England University shows Gov. Ned Lamont...
New WFSB/CT Insider poll shows Stefanowski trailing Lamont