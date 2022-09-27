Report card for Connecticut’s bridges, roads and rail system to be unveiled

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Grades for Connecticut’s bridges, roads, rails, and more will be revealed on Tuesday.

The Connecticut Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers said it will unveil its 2022 Report Card for Connecticut’s Infrastructure during a news conference at the Metro-North Railroad Waterbury Train Station.

The news conference is set for 10 a.m.

The ASCE said its report analyzed five infrastructure categories pertinent to Connecticut: Bridges, drinking water, rail, roads and wastewater.

The maintenance and modernization of Connecticut’s infrastructure is vital to the local and regional economy, public health, safety and security, the ASCE said.

The group said that as inflation continues to rise and climate change adds strain to the built environment, decisions about the public uses of infrastructure, for which everyone all pays through user fees and taxes, must be made based on long-term comprehensive planning, with sustainable and reliable funding sources.

It said the purpose of the 2022 Report Card for Connecticut’s Infrastructure is to raise public awareness of the importance of modern and well-maintained infrastructure. This report was designed to help citizens and decision-makers understand how Connecticut’s infrastructure has fared and what could be done to modernize its systems.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.