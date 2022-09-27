Sen. Blumenthal, Puerto Rico community leaders call for federal help to restore power in Puerto Rico
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s senior senator and state Puerto Rican leaders called on federal officials to work with Puerto Rico to help restore power to the island.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal participated in a news conference at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Hartford.
He wanted FEMA and the Department of Energy to work with the U.S. territory.
Forty percent of the island didn’t have power on Tuesday as a result of the recent Hurricane Fiona.
