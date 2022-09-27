Great Day CT
Stolen ATM from New Haven found along Route 8 in Bridgeport

A stolen ATM from New Haven was found discarded along Route 8 in Bridgeport, state police said.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - An ATM that was reported stolen out of New Haven was found discarded along a highway in Bridgeport on Monday.

State police reported that troopers found the machine while patrolling along Route 8.

Troopers said they quickly figured out that the ATM was stolen out of New Haven. It had been emptied of cash.

Anyone with information was asked to call state police at 203-696-2500.

