On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane.

Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago.

Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London.

“At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is the scene on Pequot Avenue in New London,” Garnett said in the footage. “Sailboats and other boats being smashed to bits along the wharves and seawalls. Parts of the avenue all along this stretch are under water.”

The National Weather Service estimated that the storm cost the east coast $900 billion in damage.

