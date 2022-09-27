Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Walt Disney World closing for 2 days due to Hurricane Ian

Cinderella's Castle in Magic Kingdom Park. CREDIT: Walt Disney World
Cinderella's Castle in Magic Kingdom Park. CREDIT: Walt Disney World(Walt Disney World)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (WFSB) – Walt Disney World announced it will be closed Wednesday and Thursday because of Hurricane Ian.

All parks and water parks will shut down.

Resort officials said they will provide updates on reopening plans.

“We are monitoring weather conditions so we can make timely decisions for the safety of our cast and guests, including when it’s safe for cast to return to site and prepare for reopening,” officials said.

Follow the latest on Hurricane Ian here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Flight arrives in CT from Tampa as hurricane approaches Florida
Flight arrives in CT from Tampa as hurricane approaches Florida
Bloomfield remembers Coach Mo
Bloomfield remembers star athlete, coach Kevin Moses
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Wednesday will be mostly sunny, and breezy.
Technical Discussion: Quiet weather, trending cooler ... and we’re monitoring Ian!
CT Red Cross volunteers to help hurricane relief efforts in Florida
Red Cross volunteers from CT preparing to help with hurricane relief efforts in Florida