Walt Disney World closing for 2 days due to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, FL (WFSB) – Walt Disney World announced it will be closed Wednesday and Thursday because of Hurricane Ian.

All parks and water parks will shut down.

Resort officials said they will provide updates on reopening plans.

“We are monitoring weather conditions so we can make timely decisions for the safety of our cast and guests, including when it’s safe for cast to return to site and prepare for reopening,” officials said.

