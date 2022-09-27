WATCH LIVE: Alex Jones testimony expected to continue this week

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is expected to continue testimony in his defamation case this week.

The trial is meant to decide how much Jones and the parent company for his media show Infowars should pay the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for defaming them by calling the incident a hoax.

Proceedings at Waterbury Superior Court were slated to resume at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Stream it live below:

Jones could be cross-examined by his own attorney, Norm Pattis, this week.

Last week’s proceedings included contentious testimony.

Jones called the judge a tyrant and said that he was done apologizing for claiming the 2012 shooting was staged.

