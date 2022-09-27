Waterbury police identify suspect in deadly parking lot shooting
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police identified the suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in a convenience store parking lot.
The shooting happened on September 13 in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue.
Police said 26-year-old Jordan Savage was killed in the shooting.
Gelson Cruz, 22, of Waterbury, is wanted for the murder of Savage, police said.
There is a warrant out for Cruz’s arrest.
The warrant has a $2 million bond and charges of murder, criminal use of a weapon, illegal transfer of a pistol and/ or revolver, and carrying a pistol without a permit, said police.
Anyone with information on Cruz’s whereabouts is asked to call Waterbury police.
