Connecticut families in Florida brace for Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida. The state has already seen it’s impact as it was nearing Florida.

Channel 3 spoke with several Connecticut natives who are now living in Florida. Several of those residents are living directly in the path of the storm, meaning Fort Meyers, Orlando, and Tampa Bay.

Residents say they have lost power and are struggling to find gas to fill their cars.

North Branford native Tammie Kelsey says she was supposed to move into her new home this weekend. Instead, she evacuated to Orlando thinking it would be safer.

“Now it’s coming lower than Tampa and is coming straight up. Orlando is directly in the path,” says Kelsey.

Her family is hunkering down in the Orlando Sheraton Hotel.

“We prepared to have no electricity so we stocked up on bread, PB&J, and things we can make without electricity,” says Kelsey.

