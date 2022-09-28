Great Day CT
Former UNH professor arrested after connecting with detective he thought was a teenage girl

David Rewcastle is accused of trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl he met in an online...
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A former professor at the University of New Haven was arrested after he tried to meet up with a detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

David Rewcastle, 59, of Darien, was charged with criminal attempt at risk of injury to a minor and criminal attempt at enticing a minor by computer.

Greenwich police said they worked in partnership with the FBI to arrest Rewcastle.

They said he met and befriended through an online chatroom a female he believed was 14 years old.

The girl was actually a Greenwich Police Department special victims section detective who was on the lookout for online child predators.

Police said Rewcastle began to steer the conversations toward a sexually explicit nature.

They said the investigation culminated with Rewcastle making plans to meet with the 14-year-old in person at a specific location within the Town of Greenwich to carry out the sexual acts.

Rewcastle followed through with his plan and traveled to Greenwich on Sept. 23.

He was arrested without incident when he arrived.

Rewcastle is listed on UNH’s website as an adjunct professor.

The school issued a statement to Channel 3:

Greenwich police said they continue their efforts to protect vulnerable members of the community from child predators.

“We urge parents to remain vigilant and monitor their children’s online activity and who they engage with through phone, text, email, and social media,” they wrote in a social media post. “We will remain proactive in addressing threats and encourage the community to keep us aware of suspicious activity.”

