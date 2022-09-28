Fourth arrest made in Milford home invasion case where suspects wore fake Amazon uniforms

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fourth and final arrest was made in a home invasion case that involved the suspects wearing fake Amazon delivery uniforms.

Police said they arrested 27-year-old Theodore Jordan of Shelton.

Theodore Jordan was the fourth and final arrest in a home invasion case out of Milford where the suspects wore fake Amazon uniforms, according to police. (Milford police)

The home invasion happened at 494 Naugatuck Ave. in Milford back on Jan. 10, 2022.

The suspects forced their way into the residence after the victim opened the door to accept a supposed delivery.

Detectives said their investigation led to an arrest warrant for Jordan, who was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Connecticut on Sept. 22.

They also learned that Jordan had several other active arrest warrants in connection to other arrests from other agencies. Those were also served to him.

Jordan was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, first-degree larceny, four counts of first-degree failure to appear, and two counts of second-degree failure to appear.

He was held on bonds totaling $1,062,500.

Jordan faced a judge on Friday in Milford.

The other suspects previously arrested in the case included 25-year-old Dominique Jackson and 25-year-old Shane Gordon. Information about a third suspect was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.