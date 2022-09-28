Great Day CT
Man arrested for stealing Corvette out of locked garage in North Haven

Isaias Mendez was arrested for stealing a Corvette out of a garage in North Haven back in 2020.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Forensics evidence led to the arrest of a man for stealing a Corvette out of a garage in North Haven back in 2020.

Isaias Mendez, 20, of Bristol was identified as the suspect and arrested on Tuesday, North Haven police reported.

Police said the car’s owner reported that Mendez first got into an unlocked vehicle that was parked in a driveway on Great Meadow Drive.

From there, he got his hands on a garage door opener.

Police said that once inside the garage, he found keys and the 2012 Chevy Corvette to which they belonged.

The vehicle was later recovered in West Hartford.

Detectives in North Haven said they worked with the state’s Forensic Laboratory and identified Mendez as the suspect.

He was charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree larceny.

Mendez was arraigned in Meriden Superior court and held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

