Man killed in Southington motorcycle crash

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist died in a collision that happened in Southington on Tuesday evening.

Police identified the rider as 39-year-old David Sanabria of Plainville.

They said Sanabria was on a 2016 Guzzi Moto motorcycle headed northbound on Queen Street around 6:23 p.m.

In the area of 279 Queen St., he collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, the driver of which was headed southbound.

Police said the collision happened in the northbound lane.

On the scene, they said Sanabria appeared to have suffered serious physical injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation where he ultimately was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Silverado did not appear to suffer any injuries.

This collision remained under investigation by the Southington Police Department accident investigation team.

Anyone with information was asked to call Southington police phone at 860-621-0101.

