New WFSB/CT Insider poll shows Blumenthal leading Senate Race

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A new, Exclusive CT Insider / Channel 3 Eyewitness News / Western New England University poll released Wednesday morning shows that likely Connecticut voters favor Democratic U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal over his Republican challenger, Leora Levy, by 53 percent to 40 percent, in the Nov. 8 election.

The Western New England University Polling Institute conducted a telephone and online survey between September 15h and September 21st.

“What plays to Blumenthal’s advantage is that his opponent, Leora Levy, the republican nominee, is still relatively unknown”, said Tim Vercellotti, professor of political science at Western New England University and director of the Polling Institute.

36 percent of voters were not aware of who Levy is, with another 21 percent declaring they have no opinion about the candidate.

Vercelotti stated that it’s always difficult for a relative unknown to unseat a long-time sitting Senator like Blumenthal.

Results showed only 3 percent of respondents had not heard of Blumenthal, with 8 percent having no opinion.

“If you add up the numbers, more than half the sample either has never heard of her or has no opinion of her. And given the recent primary in early August, she hasn’t had a lot of time to introduce herself to voters.”, Vercelotti added.

The poll, with a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percentage points, showed that 5 percent of likely voters were undecided.

