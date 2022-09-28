State police investigate jewelry store burglary in Tolland

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A jewelry store burglary in Tolland drew the attention of the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad.

Troopers said it happened around at Morande Jewelers at Fieldstone Commons.

They said the burglary happened sometime overnight.

State police responded around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. They remained on the scene as of 11:30 a.m.

They called it an active investigation.

