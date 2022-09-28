Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

State police investigate jewelry store burglary in Tolland

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A jewelry store burglary in Tolland drew the attention of the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad.

Troopers said it happened around at Morande Jewelers at Fieldstone Commons.

They said the burglary happened sometime overnight.

State police responded around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. They remained on the scene as of 11:30 a.m.

They called it an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Radenka Maric was named as UConn's 17th president.
UConn officially names its 17th president
Levy and Blumenthal
New WFSB/CT Insider poll shows Blumenthal leading Senate race
Theodore Jordan was the fourth and final arrest in a home invasion case out of Milford where...
Fourth arrest made in Milford home invasion case where suspects wore fake Amazon uniforms
Isaias Mendez was arrested for stealing a Corvette out of a garage in North Haven back in 2020.
Man arrested for stealing Corvette out of locked garage in North Haven