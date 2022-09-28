UConn officially names its 17th president

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut officially announced its new president on Wednesday.

Radenka Maric, whom the university described as an acclaimed innovator in clean energy technology whose leadership as a vice president helped propel UConn to new heights in research funding, was selected as the school’s 17th president.

The announcement was posted on UConn Today.

Maric had been serving as UConn’s interim president since Feb. 1.

UConn said she brought a highly student-centric focus to her interim presidency and will continue and expand those efforts in concert with others at the school to prioritize student success and inclusion.

The Board of Trustees unanimously and confirmed Maric’s appointment on Wednesday. It said she rose to the top of a highly competitive pool of candidates during the national search. Her five-year term began immediately upon the board’s vote.

