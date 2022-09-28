Waterbury ShopRite closure disrupts community

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Empty shelves have become a common sight at Waterbury’s ShopRite.

“We have four, five Stop and Shops. They could’ve took Stop and Shop and left ShopRite,” said Sharon Porter, Waterbury.

Sharon Porter, like many of her neighbors, was devastated when she found the store is closing.

“There’s nobody hardly in there anymore. You used to come in there, the senior day, be packed, it’s not even like that anymore. It’s kind of damaged a lot of people,’ said Sharon.

The announcement came on Facebook that after 40 years, with the owner retiring, the store would close too.

Part of the announcement reads:

“We appreciate the support of the community and thank you for the opportunity to be of service to you.”

The store’s more than 200 employees have been given the chance to interview at other ShopRite locations.

The city’s east end still has other grocery options, with a Stop and Shop just across the street.

But Sharon says their prices are out of her range.

She, and others she knows, are looking at going out of town for groceries.

“Now I’m having to drive down the mountain and go to ShopRite in Southington. This is appalling. It’s hurtful, very, very hurtful. Especially when it’s so convenient, so, we got to do what we got to do,” said Sharon.

But that is not possible for everyone.

East End Community Club President Keisha Gilliam’s says too many things close in the city without something else moving in.

She hopes things are different with ShopRites’ closure.

“You need to bring something there to replace it. We need a different grocery store, a different grocery chain to come in, if that’s even possible,” said Keisha Gilliams.

That is what Sharon would like to see too, because losing her store is hard enough.

“It’s been a good store, been very, very good with their thanksgiving giveaways and things like that. It’s gonna be missed,” said Sharon.

A ShopRite spokesperson confirmed to Channel 3 that the store will close by end of October, but a specific date has not been determined.

