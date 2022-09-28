Wellness Wednesday: Lowering your risk for heart disease

Conn. (WFSB) - World heart day is dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease.

Experts say heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. That’s why every year there is a renewed focus on raising awareness to lower your risk for heart disease.

“Most people survive heart attacks nowadays, but as you know they need to take both medications and implement major lifestyle changes,” says Marcin Dada, a cardiologist from the Hospital of Central Connecticut.

Doctors say lifestyle changes need to be long term solutions, not short-term fixes.

First, they say if you are a smoker you should quit.

They also recommend exercising.

“150 minutes of moderate exercise a week decreases cholesterol levels and decreases your blood pressure which translated to a lower risk of future heart attacks,” says MD Dada.

Lowering stress will also lower your risk.

Lastly, experts say eating a healthy diet is key.

“Research shows that adherence to a diet decreases cholesterol level, blood pressure, and helps to maintain appropriate weight,” says Dada.

