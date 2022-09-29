AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Anthony Gaudino and K9 Kady

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Channel 3 met up with Officer Anthony Gaudino and the one and only K9 Kady, the newest addition to the Hartford Police Department.

Officer Gaudino has been a police officer for 11 years, and Kady is his first K9 partner.

“My hopes for Kady and I are to basically bring officer wellness, community outreach and victim services to life here at the Hartford Police Department,” said Officer Gaudino.

The entire department has taken notice, from officers, dispatch, and even the chief! You can feel the joy as she walks the halls and immediately see how the team responds to her.

“As soon as I bring Kady around everyone has a smile to their face, so I mean everyone usually likes dogs and if they don’t, I respect that, but a lot of people that have met her, they smile they pet her, she wags her tail and just brings a little light to their day.,” said Officer Gaudino.

This amazing K9 duo often find themselves within the Hartford Public School system.

Channel 3 visited M.D. Fox Elementary School and saw how excited the teachers and students were to see K9 Kady.

Fourth grade teacher Margaret Smith shared just what Kady means to the students.

“This has been a lot of anxiety time for my kiddos, it’s just a wonderful way of helping them to calm down,” said Smith.

That’s also what Kady brings to the emergency dispatchers for the city too, we checked in with Public Safety Supervisor Scott Burns.

“Well, it is helpful. There’s a lot of, you know, high stress calls. You can have anything from an overdose, to a baby not breathing, drowning, something like that, and often times, unlike the first responders on the street, we don’t get that closure over the telephones,” said Burns.

Officer Gaudino was chosen to be a part of the puppies behind bars program, a small organization that teams with incarcerated individuals who train the dogs.

Officer Gaudino and Kady were paired together on August 10th of this year and haven’t looked back.

“She’s like a great ice breaker, a segue to each individual person I meet in the city of Hartford. It just broadens my horizon’s in community policing in general,” said Gaudino.

K9 Kady also has some privileges too, she never needs to make an appointment to see Hartford PD’s Chief Thody, his door is always open and she is allowed on the couch.

“I think for a long time, you know, I’ve been in this business for a while and even myself, you forget the impact some of the things we see and have to do can have on you, and we’re not quick to ask for help,” said Chief Thody.

To follow the adventures of Officer Gaudino and K9 Kady, you’ll find them on Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.