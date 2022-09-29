CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian

(WFSB) - As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday.

Many reported scrambling to find flights this weekend to get back home.

Channel 3 spoke to a Burlington family who vacationed in Orlando.

The Lackey family has been at a Disney hotel for the past week

Joel and Karen Lacky said they were celebrating 30 years of marriage.

It was not the anniversary trip they planned.

They arrived in Florida a week ago and were set to fly out on Wednesday.

They had a 2 p.m. and hoped Orlando wouldn’t be in what was then Hurricane Ian’s direct path.

However, it was.

Airports closed Wednesday morning.

The Disney parks, which was one of the reasons they came to Florida, also closed.

Thursday, the Lackey family continued to wait it out. They were able to book a flight for Saturday.

However, they said they are ready to get back to Connecticut.

They said it was certainly a wedding anniversary they wouldn’t forget.

“Never thought it was going to come to Orlando,” Joel Lackey said. “We thought we’d get grazed by it or something. Everybody in this place was scrambling, of course, trying to get flights. It’s a memorable one we won’t forget it.”

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Ian’s aftermath.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.