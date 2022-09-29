Gas line struck during construction in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Authorities say a high-pressure gas line was damaged during construction in Farmington Thursday morning.

The incident took place at 1 Bliss Memorial Road in Farmington.

Authorities say either construction or maintenance in the area was taking place when authorities were notified of the damage.

Gas main break at New Horizon’s Village at 1 Bliss Memorial Road in Farmington. The public is asked to avoid the area. Emergency services are on scene and updates will be provided. — Farmington CT Police (@FarmingtonCTPD) September 29, 2022

Farmington Fire says the gas leak has been stopped and there is no immediate hazard, but crews are still on scene at this time.

Authorities ask the general public to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.