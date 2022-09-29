Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Gas line struck during construction in Farmington

Farmington Police.
Farmington Police.(Farmington Police / Facebook)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Authorities say a high-pressure gas line was damaged during construction in Farmington Thursday morning.

The incident took place at 1 Bliss Memorial Road in Farmington.

Authorities say either construction or maintenance in the area was taking place when authorities were notified of the damage.

Farmington Fire says the gas leak has been stopped and there is no immediate hazard, but crews are still on scene at this time.

Authorities ask the general public to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Connecticut Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic. (file)
Mission of Mercy free dental clinic set for November in Farmington
Charles Henry Bourgeois, who was wanted on multiple warrants, was found hiding under debris and...
Man wanted on multiple warrants found hiding under tarp in a garage
An armed robbery was reported at Wine Works in Southington on Wednesday night.
Southington police investigate armed robbery at wine shop
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast