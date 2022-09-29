Gas line struck during construction in Farmington
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Authorities say a high-pressure gas line was damaged during construction in Farmington Thursday morning.
The incident took place at 1 Bliss Memorial Road in Farmington.
Authorities say either construction or maintenance in the area was taking place when authorities were notified of the damage.
Farmington Fire says the gas leak has been stopped and there is no immediate hazard, but crews are still on scene at this time.
Authorities ask the general public to avoid the area at this time.
