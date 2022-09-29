Hurricane Ian creates travel nightmare

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - The extent of the damage from hurricane Ian is still unfolding.

“All of the airports are currently closed and will likely remain so for the next few days. Until the damage is assessed, we don’t know what’s going to happen over the course of the next 2-5 days,” explains Tracy Noble, AAA Spokesperson, Greater Hartford.

Flying down to Florida for trips, or to visit family, is not happening for at least the next few days.

What can you do if you had trips planned?

“Hopefully you use a travel agent because otherwise you’re going to have long hold times with airlines or however you booked it,” said Fara Alleyne, Owner of Travel by Fara.

Fara also had one suggestion to help prevent things from potentially going wrong.

“We recommend flying non-stop whenever possible. Even if you’re going out of Boston or New York or Hartford, because it helps take the room for error out. It makes it a lot easier,” said Fara.

If something does happen, the number one suggestion is to get insurance.

“Travel insurance covers hurricanes. That’s a really easy thing that’s inexpensive that helps save your trip, save you money,” said Fara.

When you book those flights, be sure to download the app and sign up for text alerts to get the most up to date information on your flight. You can also make sure to be checking the weather at your destination.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.