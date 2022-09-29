Great Day CT
Local volunteers help with Ian relief

Dozens of volunteers from Connecticut are in Florida Thursday morning assisting victims of Hurricane Ian.
By Jay Kenney and Roger Susanin
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Dozens of volunteers from Connecticut headed to Florida Thursday morning to help the victims of Ian, which was downgraded to a tropical storm.

It had been a massive category 4 hurricane.

Many of the local relief organizations had been preparing for several days in anticipation of the storm’s impact.

The American Red Cross and Salvation Army were among the teams that already deployed to the Sunshine State.

The Red Cross sent a team of about 20 volunteers to Orlando to set up for support operations.

The team’s goal was to respond quickly to areas of Florida that suffered the most damage.

A team of Connecticut Salvation Army volunteers focused on other needs such as clothing, food, and mental health services.

“It’s always scary to think of the catastrophic impacts of storm after storm, but I know that we’ll do everything we can like we’ve down before. I’m confident in that,” said Chris Farrand of the Salvation Army.

The same teams assisted victims of Hurricane Fiona and wildfires in California.

“I continue to be amazed everyday by the compassion of our Red Cross volunteers. We have a volunteer who is expecting to go out in a few days who just returned from the wildfires out in California.”, said Jocelyn Hillard of American Red Cross.

The volunteers said they’ve been focused on the victims immediate needs, but were also working to help provide more long-term help.

