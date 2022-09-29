Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man wanted on multiple warrants found hiding under tarp in a garage

Charles Henry Bourgeois, who was wanted on multiple warrants, was found hiding under debris and...
Charles Henry Bourgeois, who was wanted on multiple warrants, was found hiding under debris and a tarp in a garage in Lebanon, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, CT (WFSB) - A man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest was tracked down in Lebanon with the help of a state police K9 unit and tips.

Charles Henry Bourgeois was found in a garage on York Road on Wednesday morning, according to state police.

Troopers said they received reports that a wanted man was spotted in the area. The suspect was wanted for failing to appear in court.

Bourgeois was found under a pile of debris and a tarp, state police said.

When troopers took him into custody, they said they found a pill bottle on the ground. Inside, they said there were 30 bags of suspected fentanyl.

Bourgeois was charged with second-degree possession of a controlled substance.

He was given a court date of Thursday in Norwich.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Southington police vehicle.
Southington Police investigate armed robbery at wine shop
Stefanowski and Youngkin - WFSB
Stefanowski gets endorsement from Virginia governor
Eyewitness News Thursday morning
Travel - WFSB
Hurricane Ian creates travel nightmare