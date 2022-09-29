Man wanted on multiple warrants found hiding under tarp in a garage

LEBANON, CT (WFSB) - A man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest was tracked down in Lebanon with the help of a state police K9 unit and tips.

Charles Henry Bourgeois was found in a garage on York Road on Wednesday morning, according to state police.

Troopers said they received reports that a wanted man was spotted in the area. The suspect was wanted for failing to appear in court.

Bourgeois was found under a pile of debris and a tarp, state police said.

When troopers took him into custody, they said they found a pill bottle on the ground. Inside, they said there were 30 bags of suspected fentanyl.

Bourgeois was charged with second-degree possession of a controlled substance.

He was given a court date of Thursday in Norwich.

