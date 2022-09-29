Mission of Mercy free dental clinic set for November in Farmington

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A free dental clinic that administers care to hundreds of patients each year is set to happen in Farmington in November.

The Connecticut Mission of Mercy Free Dental Cinic will take place at the University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday Nov. 13.

“It is wonderful to be able to provide dental care to our underserved and uninsured patients after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. ‘CTMOM’ is happy to do everything we can to help improve the quality of life of those we serve. We are honored and very excited to partner with the UConn School of Dental Medicine. Their magnificent facilities will allow us to treat so many during this difficult time” said Dr. Robert Schreibman, chair, Connecticut Foundation for Dental Outreach.

CTMOM provides dental services for underserved and uninsured individuals who cannot afford the cost of care. The clinic is first-come, first-serve.

It plans to administer care to more than 1,600 patients during the two-days and feature 169 dental stations with more than 800 volunteers.

The clinic provides a full range of dental services including exams, x-rays, cleanings, extractions, fillings, root canals on front teeth (limited), interim partial dentures (limited).

“The UConn School of Dental Medicine is very excited to be able to partner with the CT Foundation for Dental Outreach and host this year’s CT Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic. We share a common goal of providing dental care to the citizens of Connecticut and although our faculty, residents and students have been volunteering with CTMOM since its inception, having CTMOM at UConn Health brings the relationship to a whole new level. We are all looking forward to an incredibly successful event and providing dental services to those in need,” said Dr. Steven M. Lepowsky, dean, UConn School of Dental Medicine.

The address for the UConn School of Dental Medicine is 236 Farmington Ave. in Farmington.

For more information on the clinic, visit its website www.cfdo.org or follow the event on Facebook @CTMOMFreeDentalClinic for important clinic updates.

