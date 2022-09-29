Southington Police investigate armed robbery at wine shop

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday morning.

Dispatch received calls for an armed robbery at Wine Works 7:30 P.M yesterday evening.

Officers were already providing assistance for multiple similar armed robberies in Bristol on North and Middle Streets.

An initial investigation revealed an African-American male wearing a mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and grey sweatpants entered the store allegedly displaying a handgun.

The male suspect left the store with an unknown amount of cash allegedly fleeing in a white Buick Encore toward I-84 on West Street.

Authorities believe there was a white female in the suspect’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Southington Police at 860-621-0101.

