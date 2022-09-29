Stefanowski gets endorsement from Virginia Governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Bob Stefanowski campaign officially has the Virginia governor on their side.

Republican Governor Glen Youngkin stopped by Connecticut to make this endorsement in Greenwich tonight.

Channel 3 captured Youngkin and Stefanowski hosting a meet and greet at a local restaurant, Carens Cos Cobber.

“All states deserve a republican governor, so I am excited to be here to support Bob and I think CT should elect him the next governor,” said Youngkin.

Tonight was about meeting supporters, both at the restaurant, and in a private fundraiser event at another location.

“The policies that he’s promoted in terms of lower taxes, good public safety, and letting parents raise their kids rather than the government, really resonate here in Connecticut,” said Stefanowski.

Stefanowski says Youngkin has done a good job in Virginia, and hopes to learn more on how to keep cost of living down and education.

“We need to get our schools back to teaching reading, writing, and arithmetic. We need to work with teachers to get the right curriculum, but we really need to have them decide at the kitchen table what they want to talk to them about and governor Youngkin has done a terrific job at it,” said Stefanowski.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, students held walkouts against Youngkin’s proposed changes on transgender student policies that would bar some students from certain school programs and facilities.

Channel 3 asked Stefanowski if his campaign is expecting any more out of state endorsements, like Donald Trump.

“No, we are not seeking that endorsement. You know, I think I would like to have more local people look certainly the police forces we have spoken too.

Tonight, incumbent Governor Ned Lamont responded to this endorsement.

”Bob will continue to bring in out-of-state politicians to shore up his sinking campaign. Governor Lamont remains focused on fighting for the people of Connecticut.”

