Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Arrest made in shooting, attempted robbery in Manchester

Paul Davis was arrested in connection with a shooting and attempted robbery that happened at a...
Paul Davis was arrested in connection with a shooting and attempted robbery that happened at a Manchester gas station in late February, police said.(Manchester police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A teen was arrested for the shooting and attempted robbery of a 54-year-old man in Manchester.

Paul Davis, 19, of Hartford, was charged with a number of crimes for the incident, which happened in late February, according to Manchester police.

Police said the victim was targeted at the Mobil gas station at 427 Hartford Rd.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip.

Following an investigation, police said they were able to secure an arrest warrant for Davis.

He was taken into custody on Thursday.

Davis was charged with first-degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal attempt at first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny, illegal discharge of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm.

The suspect was held on a $750,000 bond and given a court date of Friday in Manchester.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Apple Fritters from the Southington Apple Harvest Festival. (file)
Southington Apple Harvest Festival starts tonight
Nevil Manuel Acevedo was arrested on the UConn Storrs campus for a stabbing that happened in...
Stabbing suspect found wandering around UConn campus
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Saturday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Expect rain from Ian’s remnants this weekend!
Saturday rain - WFSB
FORECAST: At least half the weekend looks damp