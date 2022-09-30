Arrest made in shooting, attempted robbery in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A teen was arrested for the shooting and attempted robbery of a 54-year-old man in Manchester.

Paul Davis, 19, of Hartford, was charged with a number of crimes for the incident, which happened in late February, according to Manchester police.

Police said the victim was targeted at the Mobil gas station at 427 Hartford Rd.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip.

Following an investigation, police said they were able to secure an arrest warrant for Davis.

He was taken into custody on Thursday.

Davis was charged with first-degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal attempt at first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny, illegal discharge of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm.

The suspect was held on a $750,000 bond and given a court date of Friday in Manchester.

