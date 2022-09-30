Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A deadly motorcycle crash was reported Friday morning in South Windsor.

South Windsor police reported that it happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street around 4:30 a.m.

They said the area would be closed to drivers while they investigated. It reopened around 7:45 a.m.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a tractor trailer.

Sullivan Avenue at Rye Street will be closed for the next hour or so as we investigate a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 3:30AM involving a tractor trailer and a motorcycle. The accident is still under investigation

“Metro Traffic Services and the Connecticut State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspectors are assisting in the investigation,” South Windsor police said.

They asked anyone who may have information about how the crash happened to give them a call at 860-644-2551.

