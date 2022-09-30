Governor Lamont releases new crime stats, says most crimes are down

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut saw a spike in crime during the pandemic, but a new report shows crime has dropped.

“These numbers are not just relatively positive year over year but over the last 10 years, the last 20 years, over the last 30 years,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

Earlier this week, Governor Lamont released results of an annual crime statistics report.

The results showed A 3 percent reduction in overall crime, 9 percent drop in violent crime, and a 2 percent reduction in property crimes.

“The stats you hear about are all the ones that are down,” said republican challenger Bob Stefanowski.

On the other hand, rapes have increased, and Hartford may have more homicides this year than in the past 20 years.

But it is the police accountability bill that Stefanowski says is causing a huge shortage of police, and he would like to get rid of.

“What do you think is going to happen if democrats say we are going to defund police? Of course less people are going to apply,” said Stefanowski.

But the shortfalls are happening all over the country, and this year Connecticut passed a crime bill which holds juveniles more accountable.

Representative Steve Stafstrom, who chairs the judiciary committee, says Connecticut remains one of the safest sates in the US.

“I think Bob Stefanowski would like everyone to be walking around thinking about crime. But I think he is trying to manufacture a crisis for his own political expediency. The stats do not bear out his rhetoric and his talking points,” said Stafstrom.

CT saw a spike in juvenile crime during the pandemic.

The legislation that passed also requires some juveniles to wear electronic monitoring devices and provides more money for diversionary programs.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.