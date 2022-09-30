Hurricane Ian leaves catastrophic damage in Florida

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Florida residents are finding extensive damage as they return home in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian is expected to become one of the deadliest storms in Florida history.

The storm came ashore as a category four hurricane, one of the strongest to ever strike American coastline.

Catastrophic damage occurred in several different communities including Sanibel, Cape Coral, and Fort Myers.

Rescue crews have been working around the clock trying to locate people trapped in homes.

A total of 19 people have died according to officials, and that number is likely to grow.

Thousands of volunteers, rescue workers, and members of the coast guard continue their efforts.

“It’s a little scary, I’m not gonna lie. But I just wanted to check and see if my place was still intact to see if we could retrieve any belongings”, said one resident.

President Biden plans to visit both Florida and Puerto Rico when conditions allow, adding FEMA is on it’s way.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.