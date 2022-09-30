Naugatuck businesses targeted by burglars

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A series of burglaries in Naugatuck has police on alert and looking for three suspects.

They said they’ve been happening early in the morning and targeting businesses around the borough.

In all the cases, two people broke into the businesses while one person acted as the getaway driver.

This first burglary happened more than a week ago on Sept. 20.

Channel 3 obtained some surveillance video of that incident.

In it, a black Chevy Malibu could be seen parked right next to the Vape Rite that was burglarized.

The owner said the suspects used baseball bats and broke in through the front door.

The next break-in happened on Monday. Rebimbas Wine & Liquor was the target.

A different car was caught on video, but the suspects broke in a similar way.

The third business to get hit, Mini Bites, got hit either late Monday or early Tuesday morning, according to police.

A board outside showed where they broke into the building.

Channel 3 met the owner of Vape Rite. He said his family is still a little shaken up by what happened.

“You feel less safe, but also the situation that the whole society is going through right now may contribute to increased number of strange behavior,” said Adam Szeliga, owner, Vape Rite. “That’s disappointing also.”

Anyone with information about the break-ins was asked to contact Naugatuck police.

They said they’re worried more businesses will be broken into.

