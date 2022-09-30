New criminal justice policies go into effect on Saturday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new slate of laws goes into effect for the State of Connecticut on Saturday.

The policies are wide-ranging from energy to crime.

A new law will require juveniles to be brought before a judge within 5 days of their arrest.

Electronic monitoring will be allowed if juveniles have been charged with a second car or property theft, which prompted some Democrats to criticize the policy.

The language was eventually changed to allow more court discretion on which juveniles may be subject to electronic monitoring.

Police will be allowed to hold juveniles for an additional two hours under the new policy.

Another new law mandates police officers identify a deceased person’s family as soon as possible, but no longer than 24 hours.

This law came about after the death of Bridgeport resident Brenda Lee Rawls.

Her family claimed the police department failed to notify them.

Relatives said they had to call around to hospitals and funeral homes to locate their deceased relative.

The medical examiner’s officer later informed Rawls’ family that she died 2 days prior.

Lawmakers also targeted cleaner transportation.

On Oct. 1, grant programs go into effect for zero-emission school buses and trucks.

This new law also allows the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to adopt California’s emission standards for medium and heavy duty trucks.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.