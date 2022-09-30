New Haven holds job fair to staff polling places

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - With election day just six weeks away, New Haven is looking for staffing for its 40 polling places.

The city is holding a two day job fair which started yesterday, and continued this afternoon.

“Recently I was a greeter, 2 years in a row, this year, I’ll be working the ballots,” said Kemarr Hardy, of New Haven. “This will be my 3rd year going in, I’m very excited. I learned a lot of things.”

Hardy, who says he is interested in politics, stopped by the job fair at New Haven’s Hall of Records.

The city’s registrars’ office is hiring all sorts of positions for the upcoming election, from checkers and ballot clerks, to machine tabulators, greeters, and other spots.

“We would like an upbeat person, nice personality, welcoming, you want people to feel welcomed coming in, coming to vote,” said Shannel Evens, Democratic Registrar.

New Haven’s democratic and republic registrars told Channel 3 they have enough coverage for the city’s 40 polling places .

They say it typically takes roughly 10 workers for each location, but it is always good to have more for the long hours.

“Its 5 o’clock in the morning, polls open at 6, close at 8. If someone is still in line waiting vote, they get the right to vote and then there is clean up, so it could be 10 o’clock,” said Marlene Napolitano, Republican Registrar.

In order to work you have to be a US citizen and at least 16.

If you’re 18 and older, you’ll also need to be an active registered voter in Connecticut, and complete some training.

While the hours are long, the pay is pretty good.

“It is at least $250 for the day and up and depending on the positions,” said Shannel Evans.

Some say the best part is not the pay, but playing a part in the democratic process.

“It’s a civic service, people are happy to volunteer, well they’re not volunteering, they’re getting paid, but they do love the process,” said Marlene Napolitano.

If you are interested, you can sign up to be a poll worker, by coming to the registrars’ office during regular business hours Monday through Friday or fill out an application on its website.

